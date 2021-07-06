Pennsylvania officials are touting efforts to help bars and restaurants in Berks County recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development joined local officials to highlight a program that is helping to keep some hospitality businesses afloat. Officials gathered at Mi Casa Su Casa in Reading to announce that the program has pumped more than four million dollars into businesses in Berks County. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden will have the story.
And the Reading Fightin Phils are starting a homestand and honoring a Reading icon... former pro-football player Lenny Moore. Sam Marcinek has that.