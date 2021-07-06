Pennsylvania officials are touting efforts to help bars and restaurants in Berks County recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development joined local officials to highlight a program that is helping to keep some hospitality businesses afloat. Officials gathered at Mi Casa Su Casa in Reading to announce that the program has pumped more than four million dollars into businesses in Berks County. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden will have the story.

And the Reading Fightin Phils are starting a homestand and honoring a Reading icon... former pro-football player Lenny Moore. Sam Marcinek has that.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.