Governor Wolf's announcement that teachers can get the coronavirus vaccine means more people are now eligible for the shots. In Berks County, there's one problem: there isn't a lot of vaccine to go around. Tonight at 5:30, why officials say the county has a low supply of vaccine, and how that supply is affecting the ability to open larger-scale vaccination clinics.
Plus - officials are set to unveil an emergency rental assistance program to help people impacted by the pandemic. How will it work, and who's eligible?