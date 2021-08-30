Water is gushing more than usual at the spillway at Blue Marsh dam as Berks County prepares for whatever remains of Tropical Storm Ida to arrive later this week. The Army Corps is in the process of drawing down the level at Blue Marsh Lake by five feet to make way for the possibility of heavy rain. Jim Vasil will have the latest.

And federal unemployment benefits that were put in place to help people during the pandemic are ending this weekend. Now Pennsylvania officials are issuing a reminder about the programs that can help people who are out of work. Caitlin Rearden will have that story at 5:30.

