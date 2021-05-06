Lumber and building materials are in demand right now, but there's not enough to go around. Businesses say a supply shortage in the U.S. and other countries has caused lumber prices to skyrocket. Tonight at 5:30, what one lumber company says is the only thing that will stop the shortage from getting out of hand.

Plus - Berks County officials provide an update on Covid-19 vaccinations. They say thousands of people still need to roll up their sleeves if the county's going to reach its vaccination goal.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.