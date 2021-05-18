For the third time in less than a day, gunshots rang out in Reading, this time taking a man's life. Police say the man was shot in the area of South Seventh and Pine streets just before 8 p.m. Monday. That's the same area where a woman was shot while sleeping in her home. Police are also investigating a shooting on Lackawanna Street. So far, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings. We'll have the latest on the cases at 5:30.
Plus - Reading police are once again seeing more illegal dirt bikes on city streets. What are they doing to address the problem?