The Central Berks Regional Police Department is searching for a man who attacked an elderly man during a robbery. Officers say the man assaulted and tried to rob a 73-year-old man yesterday afternoon. The attack happened on Fairview Avenue in Mount Penn. Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries to his face. Police are asking for help locating the attacker.

Plus - a woman is accused of stabbing her mother with a kitchen knife. Police say it's the latest in a growing number of domestic violence cases in the area.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.