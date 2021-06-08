The Central Berks Regional Police Department is searching for a man who attacked an elderly man during a robbery. Officers say the man assaulted and tried to rob a 73-year-old man yesterday afternoon. The attack happened on Fairview Avenue in Mount Penn. Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries to his face. Police are asking for help locating the attacker.
Plus - a woman is accused of stabbing her mother with a kitchen knife. Police say it's the latest in a growing number of domestic violence cases in the area.