Berks County officials say they are planning to open a mass-vaccination clinic in Muhlenberg Township. Officials say they have not finalized the exact location, but they say it will be at an area that is easy for people to access. Tonight at 5:30, how officials are working with local agencies to coordinate scheduling, transportation, and other needs for the clinic.
Plus - the Berks County Commissioners wrote a letter showing support for a new proposal for the Berks Family Residential Center. The center in Bern Township is vacant after the families that were being held there were released last week.