The Berks County commissioners are moving ahead with plans to open a mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic. The commissioners approved an agreement to have the Berks Community Health Center partner with the county to run a clinic in the North Reading Plaza in Muhlenberg Township. Officials say work is underway to set up the clinic. When could it open? We'll have the latest at 5:30.

Plus - a lawmaker who represents Berks County is reintroducing legislation to bring back vehicle registration stickers. He says the move will help the state make money. PennDOT disagrees.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.