The Berks County commissioners are moving ahead with plans to open a mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic. The commissioners approved an agreement to have the Berks Community Health Center partner with the county to run a clinic in the North Reading Plaza in Muhlenberg Township. Officials say work is underway to set up the clinic. When could it open? We'll have the latest at 5:30.
Plus - a lawmaker who represents Berks County is reintroducing legislation to bring back vehicle registration stickers. He says the move will help the state make money. PennDOT disagrees.