A car detailing business on Grant Street in Mount Penn partially crumbled last night. Neighbors say the collapse sounded like an explosion. A fire official says he can't recall any incidents like this in the past. It's the third building collapse in the county in the past two weeks. Tonight at 5:30, why officials believe the cold weather played a role.
Plus - Berks County commissioners are planning a meeting later this month to create a tri-county passenger rail committee. Find out what the panel will do as part of the effort to restore rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.