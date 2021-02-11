A car detailing business on Grant Street in Mount Penn partially crumbled last night. Neighbors say the collapse sounded like an explosion. A fire official says he can't recall any incidents like this in the past. It's the third building collapse in the county in the past two weeks. Tonight at 5:30, why officials believe the cold weather played a role.

Plus - Berks County commissioners are planning a meeting later this month to create a tri-county passenger rail committee. Find out what the panel will do as part of the effort to restore rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.