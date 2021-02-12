The Pennsylvania Department of Health will open a free COVID-19 testing site tomorrow in Wyomissing. Tests will be available for five days at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom. Local health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen, but the need for testing remains high. Find out why tonight at 5:30.

Plus - Tower Health is training dozens of volunteers who will administer COVID-19 vaccines when community clinics open in Berks County. Hear from a long-time nurse on why she's jumping into help in the fight against the virus.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.