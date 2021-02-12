The Pennsylvania Department of Health will open a free COVID-19 testing site tomorrow in Wyomissing. Tests will be available for five days at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom. Local health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen, but the need for testing remains high. Find out why tonight at 5:30.
Plus - Tower Health is training dozens of volunteers who will administer COVID-19 vaccines when community clinics open in Berks County. Hear from a long-time nurse on why she's jumping into help in the fight against the virus.