Fire officials and police are revealing more information about a fire that left a 32-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy dead, and sent two others to the hospital. The fire tore through a home in the 900 block of Muhlenberg St. in Reading on Thursday morning. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden will have the latest.

And the group that runs Reading Hospital and several other medical centers in the region is announcing a partnership that officials say will help them chart the best path forward. Tower Health will keep its identity while working with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine. A spokesperson for Penn said in a statement, "we are united in our goals of improving patient access and devising new strategies for more cost-effective care." Ellen Kolodziej is gathering details.

