Berks County officials are speaking out about their plans for a mass-vaccination clinic in Muhlenberg Township. Commissioners say the plan is to set up an enclosed clinic so that dozens of people can receive their shot at the same time. They also plan to keep the site open for several months. The question that remains: when will the site open? Tonight at 5:30, the latest on the timeline, and what officials will do to manage the list of people seeking the shot.

Also - local lawmakers speak out about PennDOT's proposal to toll the Lenhartsville bridge on Interstate 78. They say it's important to make repairs to the bridge, but they aren't sure if this is the right path forward.

