An environmental cleaning company is removing oil that spilled from a tank in Union Township. Officials say oil began to leak from a home Wednesday evening. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says 30 to 50 gallons of oil leaked and pooled in a culvert. We'll have the latest on the clean-up at 5:30.
Plus - a new report is shining a spotlight on the challenges Black and Hispanic Americans face when it comes to buying a home. Local realtors say there are steps everyone can take to overcome the hurdles to homeownership.