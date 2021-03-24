Berks County officials say deadly drug overdoses are on the rise. According to the coroner, there were 130 drug-related deaths last year. This year, there have already been more than a dozen. Tonight at 5:30, what officials say is contributing to the rise in deaths, and why they think the pandemic is also playing a role in the drug crisis.
Plus - the Colebrookdale Railroad is planning to give new life to an old steam locomotive. The engine was built in Philadelphia more than a century ago. It's currently housed in Michigan.