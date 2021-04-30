The Reading Fire Department is facing a shortage of EMTs and paramedics. Officials say they have multiple positions to fill to help handle a high volume of calls. Tonight at 5:30, how they hope a new partnership with the Reading School District will help beef up their staff.

Plus - Pennsylvania's historic sites and museums are back open for the first time since the start of the pandemic. We'll have a look at the mitigation measures in place at Berks County's historic sites.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.