First responders are at the scene of a partial building collapse in south Reading. Emergency crews said the roof of a building in the 200 block of Maple Street collapsed, and the building's walls may give way. Officials have ordered neighbors to evacuate their homes as a precaution. We'll have the latest from the scene at 5:30.
Plus - authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge in Cumru Township. One person died and three people were hurt in the early-morning shooting. The district attorney says his office has had 'numerous issues' with the lounge in the past.