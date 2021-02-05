First responders are at the scene of a partial building collapse in south Reading. Emergency crews said the roof of a building in the 200 block of Maple Street collapsed, and the building's walls may give way. Officials have ordered neighbors to evacuate their homes as a precaution. We'll have the latest from the scene at 5:30.

Plus - authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge in Cumru Township. One person died and three people were hurt in the early-morning shooting. The district attorney says his office has had 'numerous issues' with the lounge in the past.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.