As people await the opening of a mass-vaccination site in Muhlenberg Township, smaller businesses such as pharmacies are leading the way with inoculations. A pharmacy in Shilington says it has vaccinated more than 4,000 people so far through weekly clinics. Tonight at 5:30, what you need to know to get the shot here, and the latest on the county's vaccine supply.

Plus - Reading police and Mayor Eddie Moran's office announced the launch of a sting aimed at getting guns off of city streets. Police say they started 'Operation Cease Fire' two weeks ago, and they have already made a dozen arrests.

