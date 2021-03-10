As people await the opening of a mass-vaccination site in Muhlenberg Township, smaller businesses such as pharmacies are leading the way with inoculations. A pharmacy in Shilington says it has vaccinated more than 4,000 people so far through weekly clinics. Tonight at 5:30, what you need to know to get the shot here, and the latest on the county's vaccine supply.
Plus - Reading police and Mayor Eddie Moran's office announced the launch of a sting aimed at getting guns off of city streets. Police say they started 'Operation Cease Fire' two weeks ago, and they have already made a dozen arrests.