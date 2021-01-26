State police have released new details about their investigation into the death of a woman in Schuylkill County. First responders found an elderly woman dead inside her home in Pine Grove on Sunday. State police say she was involved in a physical confrontation with a 32-year-old man one day earlier. That man is now charged with aggravated assault.

Plus - We Agape You reveals its newly renovated home in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The home is available for veterans to rent or for people who need affordable housing.

