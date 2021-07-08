A man died after being hit by a car in western Berks County on Wednesday evening. Police say the man was hit on a stretch of Route 422 near Wernersville. The tragedy has them urging drivers to pay extra attention on the road. Jim Vasil will have the story.
And we're following up on a story we brought you yesterday on the Berks Edition about a Fleetwood man being charged in connection with January's attack at the U.S. Capitol. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan visited a business in Berks County today. We asked her about the riot and the ongoing investigation. "January 6 was a terrible day in our nation's history," she said. More from her at 5:30.