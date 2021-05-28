The start of Memorial Day weekend is opening day for many swimming pools in Berks County. For some, it's the first opening day in two years. With most Covid-19 mitigation orders ending next week, pools could be packed. Tonight at 5:30, we'll talk with local officials about the demand for swim passes.

Plus - motorcycle riders from Berks County and beyond are carving up the pavement. Police officers, professionals, and novices will go head-to-head for bragging rights - while also raising money for MDA.

