A massive earthquake ravaged Haiti over the weekend, and a tropical storm is heading toward the country. We're checking in with some of the groups in Berks County that rallied around the people of Haiti after a devastating earthquake in 2010. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden will have their reaction to what's unfolding.

And a father and daughter are taking their love of roller coasters to the extreme. They boarded a coaster at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County, and tried to break their previous record for most consecutive rides. Jim Vasil will have that story.

