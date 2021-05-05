Lawmakers in Harrisburg are debating legislation that would reinstate the work-search requirement for people who claim unemployment benefits. Rep. Jim Cox, who represents part of Berks County, says businesses are having trouble finding workers. He says they believe the $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits and the lack of a work-search requirement are the problem. We'll have reaction from local business leaders tonight at 5:30.
Plus - as restaurants welcome larger crowds once again, they're running into a big problem: a chicken wing shortage. One restaurant is curtailing special discounts until it gets more wings.