The Fightin Phils are getting ready for their return to the diamond at FirstEnergy Stadium. The team's 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Ahead of opening day, the ballpark is hiring gameday staff and preparing to welcome fans while following health and safety protocols. Tonight at 5:30, more on the jobs that are available, and what will be different when fans head to the stadium.
Plus -- the former Sheetz property in Exeter Township has a new owner. The owner says he hopes to turn the old gas station into a community-centric farmer's market.