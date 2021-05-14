Governments across the country are evaluating the CDC's new guidance that states fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings. In Reading, officials will continue to require masks in all city buildings and libraries. Officials will also enforce mask rules in county buildings. Local doctors say there are other places where people will want to still wear masks. We'll have more on that tonight at 5:30.

Plus -- the Lyons Fiddle Fest will return this year with a new name and location. We'll tell you why organizers are moving the festival out of Lyons.

