A Reading Fire Department ambulance was stolen during an emergency call this afternoon. Police and fire officials say an EMS crew was responding to a call at South Fourth and Spruce streets when someone got into the ambulance and took off. Police eventually located the ambulance in Lancaster County, where it was involved in a crash. We'll have the latest on the investigation at 5:30.
Plus - Reading police are investigating an early-morning shooting. They say a woman was shot while she was sleeping in her home.