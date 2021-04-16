Reading will recognize the Red Knights boys' basketball team for winning the state championship with a big celebration on Saturday. The city, school district, and Fightin Phils are teaming up for a community caravan through the city that will culminate in a ceremony at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tonight at 5:30, a preview of the festivities and what you need to know if you plan to attend.

Plus, a Chester County teen and seven-time BMX national champion is sharing her passion with others. She recently wrote an A-to-Z children's book about biking.

