The Lancaster County DA announced authorities have recovered the remains of an Amish teenager who was kidnapped last year. The FBI, state police, and local police found the remains of Linda Stoltzfoos in a shallow grave near where the suspect in her murder once worked. The discovery was made exactly ten months after Stoltzfoos was last seen alive. We'll have more on the DA's announcement at 5:30.

Plus - the Fightin Phils will remember the life for baseball legend Paul "Cooter" Jones with a special celebration tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jones played for Reading in the 1950's and went on to coach the Red Knights baseball team.

