Berks County-based Rodale Institute is launching a partnership with Giant. Officials say the grocery store chain will donate money to Rodale to help fund a program that provides local farmers with consultants who specialize in organic farming. Tonight at 5:30, we'll have more on the program and how you can support Rodale's efforts.

Plus - Pennsylvania's announcement that it will expand vaccine eligibility over the next three weeks is welcome news for people who want the shot. How will it affect the pharmacies tasked with inoculating everyone?

