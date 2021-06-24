Tonight we'll take a closer look at the Reading School District's plans for the former outlet center property at 801 N. 9th Street. The school board approved buying the property at its meeting last night. The superintendent said the purchase will allow the district to build a new school in order to create smaller class sizes.
And the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum is getting back to business after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new exhibit highlights "The Unseen Engineers of the Reading." Jim Vasil shows us that, on the Berks Edition at 5:30.