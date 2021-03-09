Reading police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy. Authorities say Robert Saintkitts shot and killed Francisco Soto Jr. in the area of North 10th and Buttonwood streets last month. It was the fourth deadly shooting in the city this year. We'll have the latest on the search for Soto Jr. at 5:30.

Plus - a local lawmaker writes to the health department to find out why Berks County isn't getting as many vaccine doses compared with other counties. She says the state's distribution plan isn't adding up.

