The lockdown has been lifted but the investigation continues into a shooting on or near the campus of Reading Area Community College. A 69 News crew saw police escorting an ambulance from the scene on Front Street in Reading this afternoon. WFMZ's Tom Rader is gathering details.
Tonight the Reading School Board is expected to vote on whether students and staff will need to wear masks in schools for the upcoming school year. Things got heated when the Exeter Township School Board took up the issue at a meeting last night. Jack Reinhard will have more on masks in schools in Berks County, at 5:30.