Survivors of clergy sex abuse say they are upset after learning that a bill to create a window for older victims to file civil lawsuits is likely delayed for two more years. State representative Mark Rozzi, who is an abuse survivor, says "waiting another term for victims to seek justice is unacceptable." Advocates say some survivors do not have more time to wait. We'll have the latest on the push to pass the legislation at 5:30.
Plus, the clean-up continues after a winter storm dumped up to two feet of snow on Berks County. Officials in Reading say they are working around the clock to remove snow. They're also urging people to take advantage of free garage parking.