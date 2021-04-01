Authorities in North Carolina say they have arrested the man suspected of a road rage shooting that left a Lancaster County woman dead. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says it captured Dejywan Floyd just after midnight at an apartment in Lumberton. Officials say he shot and killed Julie Eberly after her SUV came close to his car on I-95 last week. Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach. Tonight at 5:30, how authorities say they were able to locate the suspect gunman.

Plus - the spring hawk watch is underway at Hawk Mountain. Scientists are tracking birds that are flying back to the region - and you can help.

