The Berks County COVID-19 Task Force has released a report about the county's response to the pandemic. Officials say the survey identified the need to address issues in four areas: community health, technology, communication, and vulnerable populations. Tonight at 5:30, a look at the task force's recommendations.
Plus - a gun show promoter says it is banning the sale of ghost guns. The move comes after the attorney general's office tracked the purchase of ghost gun kits from Berks County to Philadelphia, where they were assembled into fully functional firearms.