A 14-year-old girl in Lancaster County is accused of killing her sister. Authorities say the girl stabbed her 19-year-old sister in the neck early this morning at their home in Manheim Township. This is the second time this month that a 14-year-old has been charged with homicide. We'll have the latest on the investigation tonight at 5:30.

Plus - Berks County's second-largest employer announced an abrupt change in leadership. Tower Health says Clint Matthews has retired as president and CEO. He served in those roles during a ten-year period in which Tower purchased six hospitals and announced a partnership with Drexel University that includes a medical school in Wyomissing.

