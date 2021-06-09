A Reading teenager will stand trial for his role in the death of a Laureldale man. The 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and other offenses. Victor Aguirre Jr. was found dead last December on Church Street in Reading. Police say he was shot five times in the head. Tonight at 5:30, how authorities say the teen was involved in Aguirre's death.

Plus - Lonnie Walker IV is set to return to Reading. The NBA star will host a basketball tournament next week at City Park.

