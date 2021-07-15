Wyomissing police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office are asking for tips as they continue to investigate a deadly home invasion. 37-year-old Na'il Salamov was killed in 2019, when police say two men entered his home on Birchwood Road. That's not far from State Hill Road. Those who knew Salamov said he was a loving dad to his two children. Caitlin Rearden has more at 5:30.

And Amity Township-based Klein Transportation is restoring daily bus service linking Berks County and New York City. Jim Vasil will have that story.

