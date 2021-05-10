Tower Health has informed its employees that it plans to reconfigure its physician group. The company told workers in a letter that it will close practices that have a high operating loss and consolidate other offices to reduce expenses. The announcement comes as Tower Health's board of directors considers bids for a possible sale of the entire health network. Tonight at 5:30, the number of employees that could be impacted by the consolidation.
Plus - PA Rep. Manny Guzman is calling on lawmakers to authorize funds from the American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtowns. He led a group of lawmakers on a tour of Reading to make the case for investing in the city's future.