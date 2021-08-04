The CDC says 4 counties that border Berks have "substantial" levels of community transmission of the coronavirus. Those counties are Lehigh, Montgomery, Lebanon, and Lancaster. Berks is still considered to have "moderate" spread. Officials with Reading Hospital say they are seeing a rise in cases again. Jack Reinhard will have much more on this.

And Reading is getting help from the federal government to better educate people about things like COVID-19 vaccines. The city is getting a grant of nearly four million dollars to improve health literacy. Jim Vasil has the details at 5:30.

