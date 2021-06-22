69 News has learned a woman who died following a fire in Pottstown -- a fire that also claimed the lives of her husband and teenage son -- was a longtime employee in the Reading School District. Bernadette Norton worked as a counselor at Lauer's Park Elementary for 14 years. In a statement the district said, "Her smile was endless, and her door was always open for anyone who needed her." Jim Vasil will have that story at 5:30.
And a police department in Berks County is getting a special donation. It's a new tool to help reunite pet owners with their lost furry friends. Jack Reinhard will have more on that.