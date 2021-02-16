Some Reading residents say it's been three weeks since their trash was collected. They say the garbage is piling up on their street and causing other problems. One neighbor says cats, rats, and other animals are digging through the trash. Tonight at 5:30, what the city says it's doing to resolve the problem.
Plus - Reading's mayor, police chief, and school superintendent hold a news conference to address a rash of violent crimes in the city. This comes after a 14-year-old boy was charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl. We'll tell you what officials are vowing to do to address the violence.