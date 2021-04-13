Police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a shooting. They say the men were involved in a fight with another man and three women outside of a hotel on Meridian Boulevard last night. At some point, investigators say the suspects pulled guns from an SUV and opened fire. Two people were shot. Authorities say one of the suspects is still at large. We'll have the latest on the search for that man at 5:30.
Plus - Berks County is joining Pennsylvania's Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative. The program allows people who are seeking treatment for addiction to turn to law enforcement officers for help without fear of arrest.