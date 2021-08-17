U.S. officials are laying out plans to continue the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, as the nation's longest war draws to a close. We'll have the latest on the situation in Kabul, and we're checking in with a presidential historian to get some perspective on what's unfolding.
And the 30th Berks Jazz Fest is unlike any other. In addition to scheduling shows and events, organizers are taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. WFMZ's Jack Reinhard has a closer look at those measures, at 5:30.