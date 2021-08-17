U.S. officials are laying out plans to continue the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, as the nation's longest war draws to a close. We'll have the latest on the situation in Kabul, and we're checking in with a presidential historian to get some perspective on what's unfolding.

And the 30th Berks Jazz Fest is unlike any other. In addition to scheduling shows and events, organizers are taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. WFMZ's Jack Reinhard has a closer look at those measures, at 5:30.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.