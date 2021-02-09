Crews in Reading are preparing to demolish a vacant commercial building on Miltimore Street that partially collapsed last week. Utility work is being done in the area today. The third floor of the building collapsed under the weight of the snow that fell earlier in the week. With more snow in the forecast, what are officials doing in case other buildings give way? We'll talk with the fire marshal at 5:30.
Plus - the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is hosting a town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are discussing whether businesses can make the vaccine mandatory, as well as how businesses can support employees who want to get the shot.