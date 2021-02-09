Crews in Reading are preparing to demolish a vacant commercial building on Miltimore Street that partially collapsed last week. Utility work is being done in the area today. The third floor of the building collapsed under the weight of the snow that fell earlier in the week. With more snow in the forecast, what are officials doing in case other buildings give way? We'll talk with the fire marshal at 5:30.

Plus - the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is hosting a town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are discussing whether businesses can make the vaccine mandatory, as well as how businesses can support employees who want to get the shot.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.