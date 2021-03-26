A new order from the Pennsylvania Department of Health requires vaccine providers to schedule appointments even if they don't have any available for days or weeks. The order is part of an effort to get everyone in phase 1A vaccinated as soon as possible. Tonight at 5:30, why a Berks County pharmacist says the new order could complicate the vaccination process.
Plus - a Lancaster County woman dies in a road rage shooting. Police say the woman and her husband were driving to the beach when a person opened fire on Interstate 95 in North Carolina.