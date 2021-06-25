Police in West Reading are trying to track down a vandal who's accused of tagging more than 20 spots in the borough in the overnight hours yesterday. 69 News spotted graffiti on Penn Avenue, on Sixth Avenue, in an alley behind Penn, and on Grape Street. WFMZ's Tom Rader will have more on the damage, the clean-up, and photos of the guy police are looking for, tonight at 5:30.
And Berks County libraries will be helping some people see things in a whole new way. EnChroma glasses will soon be available. The glasses let people who are colorblind see things as they've never seen them before. Caitlin Rearden will have that story.