Vandals damaged a stone wall and walkway on the grounds of the Reading Public Museum overnight. Police and museum officials are looking for the culprit or culprits. The museum's director says these incidents are becoming too common. "We have just blatant damage that's done for no reason," he told WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden. Details at 5:30.

And replenishing the region's blood supply. Tower Behavioral Health hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross in Bern Township today. WFMZ's Jim Vasil has more on that.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.