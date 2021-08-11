Officials with Humane Pennsylvania and the Animal Rescue League are speaking out as a virus that can be deadly in dogs circulates in Reading.

Both groups say they're seeing a spike in sicknesses linked to the canine parvovirus in parts of the city. A clinic to vaccinate pets is planned for Friday. Caitlin Rearden has the details.

Ahead of the Berks Jazz Fest, the Santander Performing Arts Center and the Arena are touting health and safety upgrades. Tom Rader has a close look at the changes on the Berks Edition.

