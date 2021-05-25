A stretch of Route 61 remains closed in Muhlenberg Township while crews work to repair a broken water main. The Reading Area Water Authority says a 30-inch pipe burst just before 4 p.m. Monday near Water Street. The busted pipe caused water to gush onto the road. Parts of the pavement gave way on both sides of the road. Tonight at 5:30, the latest on efforts to repair the main, and how soon Route 61 could reopen.
Plus - I-LEAD's Adult Education Center is now open at Alvernia University's Upland Center. Officials say the center will help thousands of people get the education they need to attend college and find better jobs.