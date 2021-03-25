A woman charged with setting a fire that destroyed an apartment building near Pottstown was back in court. Toni Kirk faces more than 250 charges in connection with a massive fire at Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township. Tonight at 5:30, we'll have the latest on her case, and we'll speak with a couple who lived in the apartment complex and attended today's hearing.

Plus - the city of Reading announces that it would hold a gun buyback program in April. The program is part of a three-step plan Mayor Eddie Moran announced to curb gun violence.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.